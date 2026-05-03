Thousands take to the streets of Manhattan to celebrate International Workers’ Day

By staff

New York City, NY – Thousands of workers and their families and supporters rallied in New York City to celebrate and honor International Workers’ Day on May 1, marching through downtown Manhattan from Washington Square Park to Foley Square. The May Day rally was called by the NYC Central Labor Council, which represents among many unions, the Laborers International Union Local 78, UAW CFU and ALAA, HTC (Hotel, Gaming, and Trades Counsel), IATSE and SEIU/32BJ.

The labor unions participating in the march highlighted workplace issues under Trump, including direct attacks on organized labor, and the use of ICE agents to terrorize workers and their families. One large contingent in the march was led by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, whose members carried large banners that read “Revive the strike!” and “ICE out of everywhere!”

Notable labor groups participating also included the Movement of Rank and File Educators (MORE) caucus of the UFT and members of Teamsters for a Democratic Union.

Jacob Muldoon, a member of TDU and Teamsters Local 804 said, “I’m here with FRSO at the May Day Rally at Washington Square Park. I’m a proud union member with the Teamsters and we’re to celebrate International Workers’ Day and to say happy May Day! We need to fight for workers’ rights, fight for ICE out of our communities, and fight for a better world.”

Lee Dynes, a member of FRSO and teacher with the MORE caucus of UFT added: “it’s amazing to see so many unionists and activists come out in solidarity with the working class and with oppressed peoples all over the world. International Workers Day is a wonderful opportunity for us unionized workers to build solidarity with the other peoples’ movements, and with each other.”

Community organizations also showed up, including Brooklyn Against War (BAW), a local group fighting to free Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, and to end U.S. aggression.

BAW member Collin Poirot explained, “We are here today because we know that the wars and aggression against Iran, Venezuela, Palestine and so many other countries have no benefit to the workers here. The strike on Venezuela to illegally kidnap President Maduro cost $3 billion, and the war on Iran has cost $35 billion. Those dollars spent bombing and oppressing workers in other countries should have been used to support working class families right here in the United States.”

Chants included “They’ve got the money, we’ve got the might! Shut it down, revive the strike!” alongside calls for “ICE out!” and “Money for jobs and education, not for wars and deportations!”

New Yorkers interested in joining the labor movement should attend FRSO NYC’s General Meeting on May 9, which will focus on the topic of “Reviving the Strike: The Task of Socialists in the Labor Movement”. The meeting is open to the public, and the registration link can be found on the @frsonyc Instagram page.

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