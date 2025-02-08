Thousands protest Trump in Denver streets

By staff

Denver CO – On February 5, Denver students walked out in protest of the mass deportations. Hundreds of Chicano and Latino students marched to the Colorado State Capitol and rallied on the west steps, chanting “El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!” and demanding an end to the terror being unleashed on immigrants. This terror has taken the form of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, many of which were taking place simultaneously in Aurora and around Denver.

Well over 100 Mexican flags were present, many being worn by the students or adorning their signs. Many protesters present carried signs supportive of LGBTQ liberation and against the attacks on reproductive rights being waged by the Republicans. Others held signs saying, “No one elected Elon.”

At the height of the protest, the masses surrounded the State Capitol by taking the streets and marching around it in an unbroken circle, shutting down Colfax Avenue, Lincoln Street, 14th Avenue, and Cherokee Street. Members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization carried a banner in the march that read, “Fight for MLK’s dream! Resist Trump’s nightmare!”

The protest lasted late into the evening and grew to well over 2000 people as they were joined by organizations like the Colorado Palestine Coalition, as well as their supporters. Protesters opposed Trump’s stated plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinians, and carried signs with the slogan, “From the river to the sea! Palestine will be free!”

Khalid Hamu, a member of the Colorado Palestine Coalition and the Students for a Democratic Society Denver took to the mic and led a chant, “No ban! No wall! Legalization for all!” Hamu went on to say, “As a child of immigrants, I know firsthand the sacrifice immigrants make in this country, especially so if they’re undocumented. They have to deal with some of the most brutal working conditions, deal with employers underpaying them and getting threatened with ICE.”

Hamu continued, “We need to unite against Trump’s agenda to protect our fellow students and save our public education!” They ended by chanting, “Education is a right! Not just for the rich and white!”

Dozens of people in the crowd carried American flags, some upside-down, others not. It was clear by the variety of slogans, signs and participants that the Trump administration has made many enemies in Colorado, across the political spectrum. That thousands were able to unite against Trump and his reactionary agenda shows clearly that attacks against the people will not be taken without resistance.

#DenverCO #ImmigrantRights #ChicanoLatino #CPC #SDS