Texas students speak out against Trump’s attacks on Venezuela

By staff

Austin, TX – On November 20, Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a speak out against a U.S. war on Venezuela. A group of students and faculty gathered for speeches at the George Washington statue on the University of Texas campus

The action was part of the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN) National Week of Action, called in response to the Trump administration’s missile attacks against Venezuela.

SDS Member Bryce Grisby stated, “Trump and the U.S. government know that Venezuela does not smuggle drugs. It is just an excuse to target Venezuela for its large oil reserves.”

Grisby continued, “The U.S. government is continuing a tradition of capitalist and imperialist actions because it wants to steal Venezuela's resources. Greed and the need to overconsume in this capitalist economy cause the death and suffering of people in Venezuela and other areas.”

The students chanted “Hands off Venezuela!” and “From Venezuela to Iran, no more sanctions, no more bombs!”

After a few more chants, SDS Member Ellie James finished off the speak out, saying, “The U.S. shouldn’t have the power to pick and choose leaders of sovereign nations based on what suits its interests. We will not let Trump’s military excursions be another score in the U.S.’s brutal and cruel history of imperialism in South America.”

Austin SDS, as well as National SDS, continues to stand in solidarity against the United States’ attacks on Venezuela. The Trump administration is attempting to manufacture consent for a military invasion of Venezuela. However, the American student movement remains firm in opposing U.S.-led war and intervention in Latin America.

