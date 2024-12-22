Tampa Teamsters join nationwide strike against Amazon

By staff

Tampa, FL – On December 19 and 20, UPS workers represented by Teamsters Local 79 and supportive community members attended a picket in Ruskin, Florida in support of Amazon workers who are fighting to form a union across the United States. Amazon workers say they are organizing to win job protection and benefits as well as a seat at the bargaining table.

Throughout the 24-hour pickets, at least 15 supporters were in attendance to show their solidarity.

“We are standing in solidarity with our fellow workers. Corporate America has shown us time and time again that they are going to put the interest of their bottom line over human life and wellbeing,” said Alvin McGary, a UPS driver and steward who was in attendance at the picket. McGary added, “Amazon drivers have spoken out saying that they even fear having to stop to use the bathroom, having to leave the line they worry they will lose their jobs. Amazon drivers deal with ridiculous production quotas. We have them at UPS too but we are protected by the union.”

The pickets were part of a large, coordinated day of pickets around the country and strikes in four cities in California. Other strikes are underway at the UPS location in Atlanta, Georgia as well as Skokie, Illinois.

