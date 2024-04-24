Tampa protesters unite to denounce Biden visit

By Gage Lacharite

Tampa, FL – Protesters converged in solidarity with the struggle in Gaza to denounce Joe Biden’s visit to the Hillsborough Community College Dale Mabry campus on April 23. Nearly 400 protesters thronged the sidewalks surrounding the entrance, chanting and waving Palestinian flags.

Biden’s visit was ostensibly to speak in support of women’s rights in the face of the Florida abortion ban, a ban Biden and the Democratic Party essentially allowed to happen. Many protesters were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Biden claiming to champion women’s rights while he continues to sell weapons to Israel who have used them to murder tens of thousands of women in Gaza. One major focus of the protest was showing Joe Biden that his adamant support for Israel will cost him the upcoming presidential election in November.

The protest was organized by several groups including the Tampa Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression, and the Bay Area Dream Defenders, and drew together mainly college students and Arab American community members.

The event was a major success, with only 24-hour notice as to the location of Joe Biden’s speaking event. The local coalition of organizations working to provide solidarity to the Palestinian resistance is on the move and continuing to put pressure on politicians to end the support the United States is providing to Israel.

#TampaFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #Biden #DNC2024 #NAARPR #DreamDefenders