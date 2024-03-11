Tallahassee rallies at Historic Capitol for International Women’s Day

By staff

Tallahassee, FL – On March 8, at 6 p.m., the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, along with the Tallahassee Dissenters, Students for a Democratic Society, Food Not Bombs, and the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, rallied at the Florida Historic Capitol building for a protest recognizing International Women’s Day and the ongoing struggle for Palestinian liberation.

Approximately 50 people gathered for the rally. Organizers spoke about the fight for women’s liberation and the importance of mass mobilization and organization for achieving our democratic rights. “The only way we can win our rights is by fighting for them,” said Joelle Nunez, the president of Students for a Democratic Society.

Speakers criticized Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for their active role in perpetuating the genocide against Palestinians, and for their lack of action on domestic issues. “We can’t rely on Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to change things in this country. We need a mass movement and people power to win,” said Delilah Pierre, president of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee.

The event emcee, Regina Joseph of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, talked about the connections between the movement for Palestinian liberation and Black liberation, stating, “When I went to Ferguson during the Mike Brown uprising, I was teargassed – the same teargas they use on Black Lives Matters protesters, they used for Palestine. Palestinians were telling us how to deal with being gassed. That’s real solidarity.”

The protest ended and organizers encouraged people to attend a showing of the film Gaza is Our Home held by the Tallahassee Dissenters. Organizers promised to keep rallying and organizing for Palestinian liberation, and to keep demanding an end to U.S. aid to Israel and an end to the occupation of Palestine.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #WomensMovement #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #InternationalWomensDay #TallyCAC #FRSO #SDS #Dissenters #FoodNotBombs