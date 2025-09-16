Tallahassee: FRSO leader Sydney Loving speaks on socialist China

By Justin Jordan

Tallahassee, FL – As a part of the national tour, Sydney Loving, a member of the central committee of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), spoke to a Tallahassee event after her recent visit to socialist China. Loving traveled to China as a member of a delegation organized by the Friends of Socialist China.

Community members joined the event, hosted by Tallahassee FRSO, at the Dr. B.L. Perry branch library, where attendees learned the truth about China from a firsthand account. Loving also dispelled many of the common rumors and lies told about China, emphasizing the remarkable success the nation has had in improving the material conditions for billions of people.

Even Western media, which is often notoriously critical of China, made note of the outstanding progress the Chinese Communist Party has made in eliminating poverty.

Loving described just how different China was even in everyday life, describing just how clean the streets were, and explained how the cities were built with people in mind, in contrast to the car-centric cities of the United States, which have caused immense traffic jams, increased commute times, and a loss of community. This car-centric infrastructure is the polar opposite of what Loving observed while in China. “Moms and their kids would just walk across the intersection, confident the cars would stop for them,” Loving remarked, expressing just how much the feeling of community and mutual trust existed in China.

Although China is undoubtedly a modern country with its eyes on the future, Loving also explained the preservation of culture and history present in China, visiting many cultural sites, including the terracotta generals and a museum dedicated to remembrance of the revolution, one which not only freed China from centuries of dynastic rule. It was truly due to the support of the Chinese people and the commitment of the CCP to improve the lives of the Chinese people that the revolution was so successful despite the odds being stacked against it.

The system of monopoly capitalism that has enveloped many parts of the world is undeniably failing, and the many successes of China, not only in economic development but also in the enhanced standard of living of its people, further showcase the success of socialism.

Overall, Sydney Loving explained how a better, socialist world was possible, one in which the concerns of the people are prioritized over the concerns of mega corporations, a world in which the total eradication of poverty is possible, and a world in homelessness is seen as a failure of the government rather than the failure of the person. Socialist China certainly acts as a beacon of hope as we witness the decay of monopoly capitalism.

