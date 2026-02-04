Tacoma students walk out of class in protest ICE

By Haze Leviathan and Claire Thomas

Tacoma, WA – On Monday, February 2, hundreds of students walked out of Stadium High School and marched to nearby Wright Park to fight back against ICE. Stadium is one of several high schools in the Tacoma area that coordinated a walk-out in protest of ICE on February 2.

“I was sick and tired of coming to school every day and hearing my friends talk about how they cry themselves to sleep, afraid that their families will be taken from them,” said one of the students who organized the event.

Students led chants of “No hate, no fear, no one is illegal here!” and “I-C-E, K-K-K, I-O-F, they're all the same!”, and held signs with messages such as “ICE out now!” and “Melt ICE.” For many people who attend the school, the attacks from ICE have hit close to home.

“I had a family friend actually get taken a couple weeks ago,” said Jack Tolliver, a student attending the rally. “What they're doing, it's not humane, it's not civil. It's just not fair.”

Tacoma residents have seen an increase in ICE sightings across the city, often in neighborhoods with a high concentration of oppressed nationalities.

“We decided to walk out today because I have lots of friends and family that are getting kicked out and getting arrested. I don't stand for that stuff, neither does my family. And I want to help support everybody,” said Addison Werner, another student attending the walk-out.

When asked about next steps, students expressed that they intend to continue fighting back to get ICE out of Tacoma. “I think I actually might show up to the Kick ICE Out of Tacoma thing,” Tolliver said, referring to an upcoming Pierce County Immigration Alliance (PCIA) rally at Tacoma City Council.

#TacomaWA #WA #ImmigrantRights #StudentMovement #HighSchool #PCIA