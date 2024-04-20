Tacoma students demand “Hands off Iran”

By staff

Tacoma, WA – On April 14, in Tollefson Plaza, approximately 30 protesters gathered in Tacoma to demand “U.S hands off Iran” at a rally called for by several Students for a Democratic Society chapters (SDS).

As activists began to gather at Tollefson Plaza, they chanted, “We demand justice, we demand peace! U.S. out of the Middle East!” Students and community members then gave speeches to condemn the provocation of Iran by the U.S. and Israel, amid the ongoing genocide being committed by Israel in Palestine.

SDS chapters present included the University of Puget Sound SDS, School of the Arts Tacoma SDS, the University of Washington Seattle Progressive Student Union, and the University of Washington Tacoma Progressive Student Union.

Xanat Romo, a member of SOTA SDS, added “Israel is starting to realize that the United States is steadily growing weaker and unstable and soon, they won't have the one of the world’s most hellish empires backing them up. Israel is starting to realize that whatever they get from the U.S. now is the most they’ll be getting.”

Annika Freeling, a member of UPS SDS, continued as to why the decline of U.S. imperialism has led to Israel’s genocidal aggression. She explained, “they’re scared that they can no longer launch air strikes on other countries without consequence. They know the time of their dominance is ending. This is why they were scared of Yemen; this is why they were scared of Lebanon, and most of all, this is why they were scared of Palestine.”

Talison Crosby, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “This is a critical moment in history. The U.S. empire is declining. It's trying desperately to maintain its hegemonic grip, but the people of the world are not having it. The people want freedom and national liberation!”

As speeches wrapped up, Mantak Singh, a member of UWS PSU, took to the stage to encourage attendees to join the march on the Democratic National Convention planned for August 19, stating, “The Democratic Party has shown itself, especially in the past few months, to be more than willing to continue and further arm the genocide in Gaza.”

Singh continued, “This is why we are planning to march on the Democratic National Convention come August. In Chicago, the Democratic Party, with all their donors, delegates and politicians will descend on the city to coronate Genocide Joe as their nominee once again. They are going to celebrate themselves, clap themselves on the back, and prepare for another four years of arming a genocide.”

In the months ahead, SDS chapters plan to organize for the march on the DNC, bringing together a national coalition to put forward the people’s demands. Just as the crowd at Tollefson Plaza showed that people will not stand for U.S. retaliation against Iran, the people will show in August that they will not stand for the Democrat’s support for genocide.

#TacomaWA #WA #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Iran #Palestine #StudentMovement #SDS #PSU