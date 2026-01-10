Tacoma honors the loss of Minneapolis community member shot by ICE

By Catelynn Henion

Tacoma, WA — On January 7, over 50 community members gathered in the cold to mourn the loss of Renee Good, a community member shot and killed by ICE agents as she was observing an ICE raid in south Minneapolis.

The rally opened with the crowd chanting “We want justice, we want peace, we want ICE off of our streets.”

“Tacomans are outraged by what has happened! We will not stand by as ICE murders the people who are showing up to protect our neighbors,” said Ian Freeman, a member of Climate Alliance of the South Sound.

In Minneapolis and across the country ICE activity and repression has significantly increased under the Trump administration. The murder of Good comes just a day after the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem traveled to the Twin Cities on January 6, bringing a massive ICE presence with her.

“We have witnessed just how far ICE, and this Trump administration, is willing to go to scapegoat migrants and all those who stand in unwavering support of migrants. From the sudden execution of community members in broad daylight to the outright lies as to what actually happened,” Kasandra Seda, an organizer with Capybara Colectiva, stated.

Seda continued, “It is important for us to tell the truth and continue to tell the truth about what happened to Renee and what continues to happen. Because wherever ICE is, nobody is safe. While ICE is threatening our communities with guns and violence, we know that it's community organizations like us who are ensuring the safety and well-being of our migrant communities.”

Organizers led the crowd in chanting “Justice for Renee!”

“On top of the murder today, we cannot forget the deaths at the hands of ICE that have occurred inside of detention centers due to mistreatment and neglect,” expressed Chiara Garcia with Pierce County Immigration Alliance.

This rally was held just miles away from the Northwest ICE Processing Center, which is infamous for its human rights violations, medical neglect, and where two people died while in ICE custody within a couple months of one another in 2024.

“ICE is militarized with our tax dollars to come terrorize us. What kind of fucked-up system is creating this kind of environment?” Aife Pasquale with the Freedom Road Socialist organization stated, adding, “Trump is escalating his attacks on the people, on the whole world, for the sake of profit. all of this fucked-up bullshit that’s going on, it isn't an accident, it’s not coincidental, it’s all intrinsic to the capitalist system.”

Organizers made it clear that this heightening repression signaled that it is not a time to back down but instead is time to fight back and get organized.

“I know it's really easy to be afraid, but I hope you continue to show out, to mobilize, to organize, to join an organization. You know, they're escalating their fights, we also have to escalate our organizing,” stated Seda.

This action was in response to a national call from the Legalization for All network to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis and to demand Justice for Renee Good. Organizers of the vigil included Pierce County Immigration Alliance (La Alianza), Climate Alliance of the South Sound, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Capybara Colectiva, Tanggol Migrante, and International Migrants Alliance.

“It’s hard to get up and go about every day knowing these are the horrors we are subjected to. but being here tonight, seeing all of you here, willing to stand up against ICE, against this system, against Trump, brings me the revolutionary optimism to keep fighting,” declared Pasquale. “ICE, Trump, and capitalism as a whole are bound to lose. Our victory, the bright future we have ahead of us, is inevitable!”

