Tacoma community rallies against water pollution, petitions for real climate commission

By Justin Racine

Tacoma, WA – Over 20 community members came together, May 16, to do a canvassing blitz to fight for a stronger climate commission. The crowd gathered around 1 p.m. chanting, “One struggle, one fight! Climate justice, workers’ rights!” and how they would “Stand up and fight back!” against pollution.

One volunteer from Climate Alliance of the South Sound (CASS), Claire Thomas, commented, “The people of Tacoma should have a say in how their environment looks and how green their spaces are, and what's poisoning their land and what isn't.”

People gathered before canvassing for a rally with music and speeches. The speakers highlighted the local U.S. Oil refinery that has been out of compliance with the Clean Water Act (CWA) for over three years. That means polluted storm water runs directly into the local waterway, contaminating water and wildlife.

“We are fighting for indigenous sovereignty, and our main focus is the businesses that are polluting our waterways,” another attendee said, referring to the fact that the U.S. Oil refinery is on the Puyallup Tribe of Indians reservation.

Local president of the Port of Tacoma Commission, John McCarthy, was identified by the emcee as an important target in the fight against water pollution. Attendees emphasized how a strong Climate Commission should be able to enforce the existing laws, including the CWA that is being ignored by U.S. Oil.

“Having a community-controlled climate commission would be pivotal for Tacoma and change the dynamics of who controls the health and wellbeing of our very own community. Tacomans would have a direct say in who is safeguarding public health,” said the event's day-of lead Abbie Baughman.

Despite shifting weather conditions, the people who canvassed showed endurance and passion by blitzing an eight-block radius around a local park. Canvassers gathered sheets of signatures for the petition for a strong climate commission.

Baughman summed up the community’s demands, saying, “I want the climate commission to enforce science-based limitations on corporate pollution and zoning laws that leave Tacoma’s marginalized communities at the mercy of the highest corporate bidder. Real estate development that is bad for the people is permitted under the guise of bringing jobs, and improving the local economy, and those things do not have to happen at the expense of Tacoma’s health and tree canopy.”

#TacomaWA #WA #Environment #CASS