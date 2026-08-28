Supporters pack federal courthouse for MN 15

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On Thursday, August 27, over 100 people turned out to the federal courthouse in Minneapolis for the latest hearing for Minnesota 15, the group of anti-ICE protesters who have been indicted on bogus federal conspiracy charges for their alleged activities during Operation Metro Surge.

Recently, documents were released by the courts which detailed the Trump administration’s massive surveillance operation in Minneapolis targeting anti-ICE activists, labor unions and community groups. It included tactics such as sending undercover agents to public meetings and protests, using AI facial recognition software to track individuals, and recording suspected activists’ license plates in public parking lots.

This hearing was around a motion by the defense to get the government to release more of its evidence in the case against the 15, a move the Trump-appointed prosecutors are resisting.

The courtroom quickly filled up, but the plaza outside the building remained packed with supporters throughout the hearing.

Meredith Aby, director of Women Against Military Madness (WAMM), a member organization of the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump, was one of the people who managed to get into the courtroom. She stated, “The courtroom was filled with supporters because people are outraged that community activists are being targeted by the Trump administration for standing with our immigrant neighbors.”

After the hearing, some of the defendants spoke at a press conference, including Isaac Sant, who stated, “They were spying on us from day one. In fact, five days before Operation Metro Surge was declared, they began spying on our organizations. They had a directive to get out there and find ‘Antifa.’” Sant continued, “If it wasn’t us on trial, it was going to be one of you.” He concluded, “This is a politically-motivated prosecution, and I believe we’re going to win, and this is going to be thrown out.”

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