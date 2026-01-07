Supporters outside Metropolitan Detention Center demand release of President Maduro

By staff

Brooklyn, NY – At a late afternoon press conference, January 6, anti-war and international solidarity activists blasted the U.S. war on Venezuela and blasted the kidnaping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. President Maduro and Cilia Flores are currently be held Metropolitan Detention Center.

Sydney Loving of Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “This is about the U.S. trying to crush a government that has the courage to put its own people above Washington’s greed.”

Sara Flounders of Worker’s World Party said, “The U.S. will not succeed in Venezuela, just as they failed in Iraq, failed in Afghanistan and failed with sending billions to Israel. Venezuela will hold on to its resources. We will not go back to colonialism.”

Groups organizing the press conference included the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN), International Action Center (IAC), Brooklyn Against War (BAC), International League of People's Struggle (ILPS), Worker’s World Party (WWP), and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

