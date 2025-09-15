Striking Teamsters at U of MN hold mega march!

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On Friday September 12, at 5:30 p.m., Teamsters who work at the University of Minnesota held a large rally and mega march around campus demanding higher pay and for a contract expiration date during summer. 1400 Teamsters at University of Minnesota campuses began striking this week.

Between 5 p.m. and 5:30, a large crowd began to amass at Northrop Plaza on the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus. In addition to striking Teamsters, the crowd included many supporters from other unions, as well as students, faculty and community members. It was raining, but the environment was high energy as a marching band played rally songs in between boisterous chants.

Then at 5:30, Teamsters from all over campus marched up to the waiting crowd. The chants from the march echoed off the walls of campus buildings as the march went from picket line to picket line growing in size as it moved. The Teamsters were greeted by loud cheers and the crowd kept getting larger.

Shortly after the rain cleared, the rally began. Teamsters spoke about why they are on strike, and Jackson Kerr, the Teamsters 320 business agent and chief negotiator for the Teamsters contract at the university, delivered a powerful speech from the steps of the plaza against the backdrop of Scabby, a large inflatable rat often seen at Teamsters strikes.

The crowd was also addressed by supporters from the Graduate Labor Union, undergrad students and AFSCME Local 3800, which represents clerical, technical and healthcare workers at the university. Additionally, two University of Minnesota Regents, Robyn Gulley and Mary Turner, spoke in support of the strikers’ demands. Mary Turner is also a president of National Nurses United, and Robyn Gulley is also the executive director of the New Brookwood Labor College.

Once the speeches and chants wrapped up, the crowd began to march. All throughout the rally the crowd kept growing and by the time the march started moving the 1000-plus crowd stretched out over blocks of campus and the chants boomed across campus.

The march proceeded across the campus mall area, taking a winding route past the student union building, then on to the medical area of campus where the crowd stopped and more speeches were delivered. After those speeches ended, the march turned around going back the direction it had arrived from and dropped Teamsters off at their picket lines as it went.

Friday was day five of the Teamsters strike at the university. It is impossible to say how long it will go on, but one thing can be said. Each day the strike has gained increased numbers of supporters and held larger actions. What remains to be seen is how large it will get before the university calls the workers back to the table with an offer that meets their demands.

Editor’s note: The strike ended late Friday night with a union victory. We will have more coverage of the strike in coming days.

