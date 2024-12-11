Striking Seattle Art Museum workers rally for a good contract

By Zane Smith

Seattle, WA – Seattle Art Museum security guards, also known as Visitor Service Officers (VSOs) went on strike on November 29, and, along with community supporters, held a large picket and rally on Thursday, December 5. Seattle Art Museum (SAM) workers have been fighting for a contract for more than two years, through the independent SAM VSO union. The museum has refused to meet workers’ needs on retirement, wages and healthcare, and has not even accepted closed shop language, which would protect the union.

Marcela Soto Ramirez, a security guard and striker, says “Many of us work tirelessly through holidays and weekends, yet some earn a meager $38,000 a year. It’s incredibly discouraging that an employee on their first day receives the same pay as someone with over 25 years at the museum, while our new CEO, Scott Stulen, will claim over $500,000 annually in his first year as CEO.”

As the rally began, workers chanted “What's disgusting? Union busting!” and “What do we want? Fair contract! When do we want it? Now!” Soto Ramirez spoke to the crowd about what the contract fight meant to her, stating “This is not simply a matter of principle; it is essential for us to lead lives of dignity. A fair contract should be the standard, not an aspiration, for any cultural institution because we, the staff, are a vital part of the communities we serve.”

Workers picketed around the block before returning to the main entrance to rally. Kelley Rozo said, “As a long time SAM worker, it would be nice if the values and respect were mutual.” She spoke about the importance of retirement benefits and a real raise for workers, as the cost of living in Seattle continues to rise, saying “As long as they offer full-time employment, they are obligated to provide a living wage!”

Workers have vowed to continue fighting until they win a strong contract.

