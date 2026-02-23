Starbucks workers rally as national strike draws to a close

By Katherine Draken

Denver, CO – On February 21, Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) organized a Strike Day of Action at the unionized Starbucks store on 16th Street in Denver, Colorado, to rally workers and supporters to demand the company stop stonewalling contract negotiations and bargain a decent contract with their unionized workers.

“I got this job for the benefits, which are being eroded away. I love this job enough to want to make it better for myself and all my coworkers,” said a striking Starbucks barista.

SBWU and Starbucks have been in negotiations for the first Starbucks contract since 2021, with Starbucks CEO Bryan Nichols facing mounting pressure from the striking workers. Starbucks workers started the Red Cup Rebellion strike on November 13, 2025, demanding livable wages, full staffing with reasonable hours, and transgender inclusive healthcare. The strike has expanded to over 190 stores across over 130 cities, making it the largest and longest work stoppage in Starbucks history.

“We want to make it clear to Starbucks and their customers that we want the company to come back to the bargaining table and negotiate a fair contract that works for both parties,” said Lucille Wayne, Starbucks barista and SBWU strike captain. “We've been unionized for four years. Starbucks has been stonewalling us this entire time. Workers are living paycheck to paycheck, we're getting scheduled less hours and losing our healthcare.”

Since unionization efforts began in December 2021 Starbucks has failed to meet workers' demands and has amassed over 1000 Unfair Labor Practice charges for union-busting, retaliatory firings, surveillance, and failure to bargain in good faith.

“There's been no progress in bargaining since late 2024. Starbucks doesn't want to give in to our very reasonable demands,” said Naomi Wilson, Starbucks barista and event organizer.

Supporters from the community, along with organizers from Teamsters for a Democratic Union and Democratic Socialists of America came to support the picket line. SBWU organizers and event attendees chanted “What's disgusting? Union busting! What's outrageous, Starbucks wages” and “No contract, no coffee” to dozens of community members in attendance and hundreds of passersby, most of whom did not cross the picket line.

The strike is set to end on February 24, with workers scheduled to return to work the next day. Despite the end of the strike, workers expressed that they will continue organizing, canvassing other Starbucks stores to gain more support for the union, and to sign up additional workers to join SBWU.

“I hope to see more stores get organized. We've been canvassing to help other stores unionize. If you're interested in unionizing go to SBWorkersUnited.org”, said Naomi Wilson as the event came to a close.

#DenverCO #CO #Labor #Starbucks #SBWU #Strike