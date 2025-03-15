Second Palestinian student activist at Columbia University detained by Homeland Security

By Chrisley Carpio

Minneapolis, MN – A second Palestinian student protester at Columbia University, Leqaa Kordia, has been detained by Department of Homeland Security agents. She is an international student on a student visa and comes from the Palestinian West Bank.

Similar to Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian student detained last week despite having a permanent legal status, she played a role in the pro-Palestine student protests at Columbia, including the Hind's Hall building occupation.

Authorities claim that this is normal protocol related to her visa status. That is not true. It is part of a pattern of repression that includes Khalil's case, and the investigations carried out by Trump's Task Force to Combat Antisemitism. These arrests come hot on the heels of the university suspending or expelling 22 students at Columbia University.

Emergency campus protests to “Free Mahmoud Khalil” are underway across the U.S. 1000 students walked out on Tuesday in New York City alone. More protests are springing up.

“It's political repression of campus activists who want to use their free speech to talk about Palestine, plain and simple,” said Erin Boyle, the vice president of national Students for a Democratic Society. “Trump promised deportations of Palestinian and pro-Palestine students to quench the movement, and now he's trying to deliver. But it won't work. As long as the student movement is alive and Israel occupies Palestinian land, we will never be silent.”

