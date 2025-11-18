Seattle rally demands no U.S. intervention in Venezuela

By Jasmine Judd

Seattle, WA – Seattle anti-war activists rallied November 15 at Mount Baker Light Rail station for a short program of speeches before marching to the nearby overpass, where they dropped a banner and chanted to denounce the U.S. sinking of Venezuelan boats. Pedestrians slowed to watch, with some taking photos and others raising fists in solidarity as the group made their demands for an end to U.S. military action in Venezuela.

The event, organized by Seattle Against War (SAW), About Face, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), was held in response to a national call to action by the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN) and other organizations. Demonstrators demanded, “No U.S. intervention in Venezuela! Stop the missile attacks on boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific!”

This protest comes as the U.S. conducted its 20th strike on maritime vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific. Since September 2, an estimated 80 people have been killed in these strikes. Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have attempted to justify the attacks by labeling the targeted boats “narco-terrorist vessels,” a claim protesters say is completely baseless and serves only to legitimize U.S. imperialism.

Jeremiah Baxter, a member of the FRSO, said, “The U.S. military has already murdered 80 people that we know of in the Caribbean and Pacific. Each time, they claimed their victims were trafficking drugs, but they have not shown a shred of evidence that this was the case.”

These attacks, activists argued, are not isolated incidents but part of a long pattern of U.S. imperialism in Latin America. By framing ordinary maritime vessels as “narco-terrorist” threats, Washington is manufacturing a pretext for military intervention and expanding its control over the region. Baxter added, “If we let the Trump regime get away with this, they’ll keep pushing to see what else they can get away with. We won’t allow Trump to do to Venezuela what Obama did to Libya or Bush did to Iraq.”

Protesters stressed that U.S. imperialism abroad directly fuels the migration crisis at home. By bombing, sanctioning and destabilizing countries like Venezuela, the U.S. creates the conditions that force people to leave, then criminalizes their attempts to seek safety in the United States.

June Mateos, a local member of SAW, said, “As a child of immigrants, I have seen this cycle with Mexico, Honduras, and so many other Latin countries, and we see this same cycle happening now with Venezuela.”

Organizers emphasized that fighting U.S. intervention abroad and defending immigrants’ rights at home are inseparable struggles. Mateos added, “We cannot oppose U.S. militarism in Latin America while turning our backs on the people it forces to flee their homes. Standing with migrants and refugees is part of standing against imperialism.”

The banner drop, chants and speeches served as visible reminders that local activism can challenge U.S. policies and build networks of support for communities affected by U.S. aggression. The representative from ILPS (International League of Peoples’ Struggles) said, “As people inside the imperial core, it is our duty to fight against U.S. imperialism.” As the banner waved above the overpass, activists also chanted, “¡Trump escucha, estamos en la lucha!”

The event was followed by a teach-in on November 16, hosted by SAW, FRSO Seattle, About Face, and Veterans for Peace. Activists encouraged participants to stay engaged in Venezuela and anti-imperialism actions in the coming weeks. Click here for more information on local protests.

