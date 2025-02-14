Seattle rallies against deportations

By Clio Jensen

Seattle, WA – Several hundred people marched along Alki Beach in the afternoon of Saturday, February 8 to protest against ICE and stand against the attacks on immigrant communities. The rally was called by members of the Latino community, and supported by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the organization Latinos con Palestinos.

Braving freezing temperatures, protesters were energetic as they began gathering on Alki Beach at 2 p.m. They carried signs that read, “No to mass deportations!” and “No human is illegal!” As the march began, the crowd chanted “Chinga la migra” and “Power to the people, no one is illegal!” Many protesters carried Mexican flags. Cars driving alongside the march on Alki Avenue revved their engines in support of the marches.

The march stopped for speeches, chants and music at the Alki Beach pier, before heading back to the starting location.

Despite some altercations with the police, who forced protesters off the street and into the sidewalk after the rally on the pier, organizers and marchers were ready to continue fighting in support of immigrant rights.

“I came out here in support of my family. I am first generation, my family is entirely immigrants, and I’m out here using my voice when they can’t.” said Sonya Herrera-Perez, one of the march attendees and a member of the Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Herrera-Perez continued, “If you think that you can push us out and cause fear and we’ll just take it lying down, you’re incredibly incorrect. The people are powerful, and we will resist.”

“We cannot just sit back and watch our people getting swept up and locked up, we need to organize and fight back against this fascist administration and ICE. And we will!” said a member of Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Organizers and attendees pledged to continue fighting back against ongoing attacks on immigrant rights under the Trump administration.

#SeattleWA #WA #ImmigrantRights #Trump