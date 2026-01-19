Seattle protest demands freedom for President Maduro, First Lady Cilia Flores

By staff

Seattle, WA — Over 200 protesters gathered in front of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building on January 16 to demand freedom for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores as well as an end to U.S. attacks on Venezuela.

A coalition of progressive and anti-war organizations, including Seattle Against War and the International League of People’s Struggle, organized the program, which was hosted by the organization Troublemakers as part of their long-running Federal Building Fridays.

Jeremiah Baxter, speaking for Seattle Against War, pointed out that “even if we accept the empire’s propaganda and lies, claiming that Maduro is a dictator and a dozen other claims we’ve heard before, the massacre on January 3 was still a massacre and an absolute violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty. The kidnapping of Maduro and Cilia was and is still an absolute violation of international law.”

Branch Chair of the Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (SAARPR) Jonathan Toledo stated, “Whether it is in Venezuela, Mexico, or the Chicano Nation of Aztlán, the imperialist United States is trying to use military force to exert racist and political repression to subjugate the nation’s right to determine its own decisions, the right of the working class to be able to organize and have fair working conditions, and to extract and steal resources.”

The speaker from the International League of People’s Struggle said, “Another invasion means more profit, it means more resources for the billionaires, not for the people. We have seen this throughout history, war was never about defending the country. It was about the oil, the mining projects, the land, the profit that can be made off the war.”

“The only people that profit, the only people that enjoy war, the only people who win at war are the billionaires,” said Mike Fraser, a local musician who led the crowd in a chorus of All You Fascists Bound to Lose in between speeches.

The program closed out with speakers urging attendees to take the next step and get organized. “Until our demands are met, we will continue escalating,” said Rae Lee, chair of Seattle Against War. “Whatever skills you bring, I promise you there is a home for you in the movement. Join an organization, and discover that when we take collective action, the helplessness goes away. The people, united, will never be defeated!”

Baxter echoed this call in his speech: “Showing up is step one. Step two is getting organized. Trump and his regime — the real dictators — they know that we have the power. They know that people power is stronger than any weapon they have. That’s why they use every trick in their bag of tricks to try to shut us down. That’s why they sic the National Guard on cities that don’t comply. That’s why Trump is threatening to invoke the insurrection act to put down the protests in Minnesota. That’s why Trump’s regime is throwing Mahmoud Khalil back in jail for speaking out. They want to make examples of us before we become so strong that there’s nothing they can do to stop us.”

“They are desperate,” Baxter concluded. “They are afraid because they know we can win. I believe that we will win.”

