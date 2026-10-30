By Tommi Adams

Des Moines, WA – On October 28, eight members of Seattle Against War (SAW) disrupted Adam Smith's Taste of the ninth campaign event to call out what they see as the gap between his words and actions. The group confronted Smith over his support for U.S. military aid to Israel and the war in Iran.

“Adam Smith, you should be ashamed of yourself! You’ve spent your entire career avoiding your constituents who are sick and tired of your war profiteering,” yelled Jordan Phillips, who bravely stood up and started the disruption while Smith was speaking.

Outside the venue, other members of SAW protested Smith with chants and banners calling him a warmonger. The group grew bigger as members inside the venue got kicked out, for disrupting the event.

They demanded an end to the war in Iran, an arms embargo on Israel, and investigations into U.S. and Israeli war crimes. They also highlighted the long history of U.S. intervention in Iran and the ongoing devastation faced by Palestinians. SAW members argued that Smith cannot claim to oppose these humanitarian crises while continuing to support policies that enable them.

As a powerful member of the House Armed Services Committee, Smith has the ability to push for change, and SAW is demanding that he use it.

“As the war in Iran continues to be waged, we will not forget the ongoing genocide in Palestine and siege of Lebanon. Israel is continuing its illegal expansion into Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank and Syria. Since the beginning of the genocide in Palestine, The Lancet estimates that over 100,000 Palestinians have been martyred by the Israeli occupation. Israel has destroyed over 90% of buildings in Gaza, systematically starved the population, destroyed any remaining public services, leading to a widespread rise in disease and disenfranchisement, and has crashed Gaza’s economy. Adam Smith, you are complicit!” says another disruptor, Kelson Knabble.

“As Seattle Against War, we demand you put a stop to the war in Iran. We demand that you use your power to put a stop to the genocide in Palestine. We demand an end to your war profiteering – more than half a million dollars from AIPAC, by the way. If you aren't doing everything in your power to meet these demands, then you are failing humanity, and Adam Smith you are failing,” stated Mira Hemaidan.

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