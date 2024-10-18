SeaTac hotel workers with UNITE HERE Local 8 strike for better wages, staffing

By Clio Jensen

SeaTac, WA – On October 12, over 400 hotel workers at the Doubletree Seattle Airport and the Seattle Airport Hilton & Conference Center walked out and went on strike, joining hotel workers across the U.S. Workers at the two hotels are fighting for good raises, pension plan improvement, fair staffing and respect in their new contract.

The picket began at 5 a.m., when dozens of workers joined the picket line outside both striking hotels. As they marched, they chanted, “What do we want? Contract! When do we want it? Now!” and “If we don’t get it, shut it down!” Workers carried signs that read “Respect our work,” “One job should be enough” and “Make them pay.” Cars and buses passing by honked their horns in support as the picket continued throughout the day.

Doubletree and Hilton workers, including housekeepers, baristas, cooks and front desk agents, say that the company’s proposal falls short of what they need to take care of themselves and their families.

“They have refused to meet our requests that are very reasonable to meet. They basically told us that they don't have the money to pay us what we need to keep up with today’s cost of living in Washington. Their proposal wage is an extra dollar and fifty cents, and that is absolutely ridiculous to live in today’s world,” said Heather Beton, one of the striking workers. “We are demanding for them to stick to their promises that they gave us long ago and have yet to follow through on.”

“We're on strike because we’re fighting for better wages, better benefits, less workload. Since we've returned from COVID, it’s been a skeleton crew working harder than we should have to,” added Jen Webby, a shop steward at the Hilton. “Every bargaining session we’ve been to, they show up and bring nothing. I’ve worked here 26 years and I’ve never seen a company bargaining like this – they don't want to give us any money.”

Chris Rowan, a bartender at the Hilton, says he’s on strike to support his coworkers in other departments. “A lot of the people I work with make below Seattle minimum wage,” he said. “We need to make sure that they get what they need to survive. It’s a very expensive place to live, I see my coworkers struggling.”

Another worker, Miguel Lemus, said he is fighting for wages and healthcare benefits that can support him and his daughter as she undergoes medical treatment, stating, “I have a daughter with NMO, a medical condition like MS. I like to be in the union so I can get the benefits, the medical care. That’s why I’m here now, fighting.”

The pickets remained lively throughout the day and continued into the weekend. Workers played drums, blew whistles, banged pots and pans, and maintained a lively and energetic picket line.

On Tuesday, October 15, the announcement was made that the Hilton had reached out to the union and wants to bargain. “I say that means we are winning, but that also means we need to keep fighting!” said Jenn Webby, as she broke the news to the rest of the picket. “All they’ve said is they’ll come to the table – so we need to keep fighting. When we fight, we win!” Workers cheered, and broke out into chants of “I believe that we will win!”

On Wednesday, 100 striking hotel workers bused to a rally to support IAM machinists who have been on strike against Boeing for the last four weeks. On Thursday, they took the fight to downtown Seattle where they picketed in front of the Westin hotel. Workers at the Westin are also fighting for raises, respect, and better staffing in their contract, and joined the Doubletree and Hilton workers on a two day strike over Labor Day weekend earlier this year. As they picketed in front of the Westin, chants of “Make them pay!” and “My neck, my back, my paycheck is whack!” could be heard from blocks away.

Although the strike is set to end on Friday, October 18, workers have vowed to keep up the fight and have called for a boycott at the Westin, Doubletree Seattle Airport, and Seattle Airport Hilton and conference center until their demands are met.

