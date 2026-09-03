San José commemorates the 56th Chicano Moratorium

By Uriel Magdaleno

San José, CA – On Saturday, August 29, around 200 attendees and vendors came out to commemorate the 56th Chicano Moratorium in San José.

The 56th Chicano Moratorium was held in Backesto Park, where a new mural that featured local San José activists had been put up by Alfonso Salazar, after a long fight for Chicano representation in the park. Activists say it was important to hold it at Backesto Park to continue the Chicano struggle in San José.

The Chicano Moratorium was a historic anti-war march organized by Chicanos in East Los Angeles, where 30,000 people demanded an end to Chicano enlistment in the Vietnam War due to disproportionate deaths and a stop on police brutality in the United States.

Samantha Rojas of Defensoras Patient Organizing Committee and Ana Cortez of CSO SJ kicked off the event, chanting, “Raza si, Migra no!” Cortez and Rojas highlighted the importance of the 1970 August 29th Chicano Moratorium and its influence on the Chicano movement, saying, “Chicanos were also facing oppression in many forms here at home, from police brutality to exclusion from higher education.” Cortez and Rojas spoke about the discrimination that Chicanos faced and the brutality that protesters faced from the Los Angeles Sheriffs and Police Department, resulting in the deaths of prominent Mexican-American journalist Rubén Salazar, and Brown Berets Lynn Ward and Angel Díaz.

Patricio González Roa of CSO SJ chanted, “ICE out the Bay! ICE out of Gilroy!” highlighting the federal government's plans to build a detention center in Gilroy, California. Rob Bonta, attorney general of California, sued the federal government for legal violations and improper procedures, which resulted in construction of the site being paused. Roa emphasized the connection of the Chicano movement and struggle for equal rights to the attacks of ICE against South Bay Chicano residents.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ramon J Martinez, Secretary of the La Raza Historical Society and a participant in the original 1970 Chicano Moratorium, gave an oral history of the landmark event. “On that day, thousands of Chicano said ‘I’m not supporting the military,’” Dr. Martinez stated, emphasizing the role Chicanos faced in the United States military, where enlistment was viewed as a means of escaping poverty. “As an oppressed people, the military is one of the few ways that, one, you can have a little bit of Spanish and be accepted in this culture,” Dr. Martinez explained.

“The fact is that Chicanos have always been oppressed, we have always been oppressed since 1848 when the border crossed us,” Megan Sweet of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated. Sweet continued, “We must come together, as Chicanos, as people with morals to fight against a common enemy: U.S. imperialism.”

The event was organized by the Tonatiuh Brown Berets, Mujeres de Aztlan and Community Service organization San José (CSO San José) in coalition with endorsers and with food provided by Lighthouse Food and Rescue and Distribution.

The event featured cultural performances by Folclórico Colibri, an LGBTQ Mexican folklorico dance ensemble whose mission is to preserve Mexican customs and culture. Student poets from Mission College highlighted the importance of improving resources available to Chicano and undocumented students through poetry. The event closed off with performances by Chicano artists who uplifted strong community values amongst Chicanos.

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