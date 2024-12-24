Rosemead California Amazon workers on day 4 of largest Amazon strike in U.S. history

By Henry Cornejo and Reuben Navarrete

Los Angeles, CA - On day four of the largest strike of Amazon workers in U.S. history, over 100 Amazon workers picketed outside an Amazon facility in Rosemead, California, December 22. Amazon workers want better pay, safer working conditions and respect from management as workers fight to unionize.

The workers turned in union recognition cards signed by a majority of the Rosemead workers and have since been demanding recognition of their union - the International Brotherhood of Teamsters – by Amazon. However, the corporation has not been willing to recognize their union and refuses to come to the bargaining table to negotiate a first union contract.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., the workers picketed in front of the facility’s driveways, proudly chanting “Hey hey Amazon, union busting is disgusting.” As the delivery drivers were leaving the complex, workers picketing along the driveways spoke to workers one on one, asking them to join them and the Teamsters union. Many were interested in talking more and supporting the effort.

The picketing continued as the crowd chanted, “Amazon, Amazon you can’t hide, we can see your greedy side!”

The strikes happening right now are the largest in Amazon’shistory. This uptick comes in a time when workers are forming new unions at rates not seen for many decades in the U.S.

