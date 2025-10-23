Rogue ICE shoots LA immigration influencer and own agent

By Gabriel Quiroz Jr.

Los Angeles, CA – At 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21, Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) agents and other federal agents targeted and shot TikTok influencer Carlos Ricardo Parias, who uses the handle “RichardLA18” on TikTok.

Parias, 44, from South Los Angeles, has documented ICE raids in Los Angeles and was doing so when he was shot. In addition to being shot, Parias has previously experienced ICE abuse. This summer, he was severely beaten by agents for filming and reporting on their raids.

The morning of October 21, ICE agents were seen at the front doors of Santee Education Complex, a high school in South Central LA. Parias was specifically identified and corralled by vehicles with dark-tinted windows and masked agents. His car was shot with teargas and other chemical agents. Parias himself was then shot with live ammunition.

“What happened today is not an isolated incident – it’s part of a larger pattern of ICE targeting those who empower our communities,” said Claudia Mancia of Proyecto Pastoral. “The Boyle Heights Immigrant Rights Network condemns this act of retaliation against a community member who has courageously helped others prepare for and document these attacks. We demand an immediate investigation and stand in unwavering solidarity with all who continue to resist fear with action.”

ICE violence didn’t spare the feds. A U.S. Marshal was also shot by their own partner. Parias and the agent were sent to the hospital by HSI agents. The feds are boldly lying that Parias used his own car as a weapon by allegedly ramming his car into ICE, despite video footage showing the complete opposite.

Now U.S. attorney Bilal Essayli is charging Carlos Ricardo Parias with “assault on a federal officer.” Parias, who survived the shooting, is expected to make his initial appearance October 22, at the Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A. If convicted, Parias would face up to eight years in federal prison. Essayali callously posted about this on Twitter/X. Meanwhile Parias’ attorney Carlos Jurado was denied access and not allowed to see him.

Officers from LAPD’s Newton Station were also on scene to collaborate and protect ICE, like they’ve done all summer long in Los Angeles. Newton Station is home to another deputy gang that call themselves “Shootin’ Newton.” This is due to their known and longstanding history of shooting of Black people and Raza. Some of their victims include Chicano Alex Flores.

“From the streets of South Los Angeles to the halls of White Memorial Hospital, ICE is waging war on our immigrant communities,” said Verita Topete, who leads the Centro CSO immigration committee. “And they’re doing it with help from the LAPD and corrupt institutions that should be protecting us. We’re here to say enough is enough. Our people deserve safety, dignity, and legalization for all.”

Plans for CSO are to continue fighting back for the undocumented, fighting to kick ICE out of California, and to win legalization for all. They are asking all to sign a petition demanding ICE out of White Memorial Hospital (located in Boyle Heights). To do so go here tinyurl.com/FueraICE

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #CentroCSO #BHIRN