Reports from the Frontlines: U.S. cities facing federal occupation on how to resist

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On Thursday, October 2, organizers from four cities reported on the government’s attempt to occupy their cities and streets since June and how people are continuing to resist and win.

In his opening remarks at this virtual panel, Frank Chapman, executive director of NAARPR and field organizer for Chicago Alliance, made it clear that, “This government isn’t going to do anything to deal with the health and socioeconomic needs of its people. They have instead brought upon an era of repression by trying to deny our right to protest.”

In the District of Columbia, movement lawyer Paige White, as well as organizers Merawi Gerima and Kristen Bonner, said that protesting is precisely what they have been doing. Since Trump’s occupation of the country’s capital, activists and community members have stayed active in the streets despite violent harassment and intimidation by law enforcement. Their protests are enlivened by chants like, “Down with occupation; down with deportation” and “Chinga la migra, fuck the police, fuck ICE!”

In New Orleans and Los Angeles where detentions have been ramping up since the summer, organizers, Alan Chavoya and Vonne Crandall reported that federal agents are acting with impunity. Since the May 2025 re-authorization of sweeping expedited removal, many people, after being detained by ICE, have had their cases dismissed and are deported without ever seeing an immigration judge.

Inhumane tactics like this aren’t just happening in LA and New Orleans. Kobi Guillory, a teacher and co-chair for the Chicago Alliance spoke on the September Chicago raids where heavily armed federal agents literally ripped homes and families apart.

The racist right is bolder than ever under Trump. But that does not make them stronger. So long as we make their jobs impossible by flooding the streets in protest, showing up for our immigrant neighbors, and not backing down, we will win.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #InJusticeSystem #ImmigrantRights #Trump #NationalGuard