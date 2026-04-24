Rank-and-file Teamsters win better start times at Arlington UPS Hub

By Glen Reed

Arlington, TX – On April 23, around ten rank-and-file Teamsters at the Arlington UPS hub marched on the boss. They presented a petition with 70 signatures gathered from workers across the building, demanding start times be posted earlier and made more consistent.

For years, workers have been dealing with day-by-day start times, often not knowing when to report until the night before, or even the day of. This has caused difficulties planning sleep, family time, appointments and other responsibilities.

After hearing the workers' demands, the division manager agreed to start providing tentative weekly start times, rather than only notifying workers one day at a time. He also said this could be implemented across all four shifts, not just day sort.

One of the workers who took part in the march said, “I really liked that management not only actually listened to us, but we got a concrete win out of this.”

After the meeting, workers gathered to celebrate the win, chanting “When we fight, we win!” and “Who are we? Teamsters!” The action showed that when workers organize together, they can push management to make changes on the shop floor.

#ArlingtonTX #TX #Labor #Teamsters #UPS