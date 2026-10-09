Protesters in Minnesota condemn new ICE surge

By Sophie Breen

Minneapolis, MN – On October 5, over 100 immigrant rights activists lined Lake Street in Minneapolis with signs demanding “ICE out!” and “Sanctuary state now!” Protesters chanted in support of immigrant rights as they lined a predominantly immigrant-owned business corridor of the city.

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and Asamblea de los Derechos Civiles called the rally in response to the Department of Homeland Security’s message on X stating that “ICE has initiated a nationwide public safety surge in sanctuary cities where our brave officers will be targeting criminal illegal aliens.”

The protest was met with supportive honks by passing cars and community members and families coming out of local businesses to join in on chants of “Aquí estamos! Y no nos vamos!”

Organizers condemned ICE violence and sent a message to the Trump administration that Minnesotans will always be ready to protect their immigrant neighbors and fight back against ICE. Speakers demanded immediate action from state leaders to protect Minnesota immigrants after the announcement of this looming surge.

A member of Asamblea de los Derechos Civiles responded to the looming attacks from DHS by calling on Minnesotans to stand up for immigrant rights. He said, “As people here in Minnesota and everyway here in the United States, we have to fight for the liberty of all!”

The Minnesota legislature failed to pass the North STAR Act in 2024, before Trump took office, and again (as the STAR Act) in 2025, after watching Minnesotans suffer the terror of the Metro Surge invasion. During Metro Surge, Governor Tim Walz did nothing to protect or support immigrants. These failures and inaction keep harming Minnesota immigrants. The only thing that became clear after Metro Surge is that state leaders will do nothing without immense pressure.

MIRAC has continued to pressure Governor Walz to take executive action and ensure that Minnesota is prepared for another onslaught of federal terror. Protesters called for to Walz issue a sanctuary state executive order that would ban 287(g) agreements and any type of collaboration between local law enforcement and ICE, keep ICE out of sensitive locations and off state property, outlaw secret police, and more.

Montana Hirsch, of the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, said, “The path forward is clear: we need a sanctuary state for immigrants in Minnesota. Rather than allow DHS to use threats on sanctuary cities as a source of fear, we must fight harder than ever to adopt life-saving legislation to keep ICE out of Minnesota. We must make it clear today and always that Minnesotans will not back down from a fight.”

#MinneapolisMN #MN #ImmigrantRights #ICE #MIRAC #TimWalz