Protest ICE murder In Minneapolis! ICE killed woman observing raid in MN: We demand justice!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Legalization for All Network.

The Legalization for All Network is angered at this act of terror and murder in Minneapolis!

On Wednesday, January 7th, ICE shot and killed a 37-year-old woman who was observing at an ICE raid on 34th Street and Portland Avenue. A video recorded at the scene shows at least three ICE agents surrounding the victim’s vehicle, followed by gunshots. She died at the scene.

This is an escalation of repression in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area as ICE continues their raids. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem traveled to MSP on January 6th, bringing a massive presence. And today, January 7th, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino was present in the Twin Cities. ICE and the occupation in MSP are showing the country that they are not backing down in 2026. ICE also announced that it would be sending an additional 2000 ICE agents to Minnesota.

If they are not backing down, neither should we! We must fight back as the Trump administration escalates their attacks on the undocumented and the immigrant rights movement. As the Legalization for All Network we will continue mobilizing and protesting, and we call on all affiliated cities to organize an action NOW condemning this killing and attacks on our barrios!

Our member organizations and allies are rallying across the country from January 7 – 11th. Join us or reach out for help organizing a protest in your own city. Let’s unite to say:

Justice for the woman killed by ICE!

ICE out of our cities!

Stop the deportations!

