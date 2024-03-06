Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt Nikki Haley 10 times in Ft. Worth, TX

By Jo Hargis

Ft. Worth, TX – At Nikki Haley’s final rally before Super Tuesday, March 4, in Fort Worth, her presentation was interrupted ten separate times by protesters condemning her support for genocide in Gaza.

After the seventh disruption, Haley said, “'If there's any more of you, it would be a lot better if you just did it together.” She was subsequently interrupted three more times.

As Nikki Haley implored the audience to think about the future of younger generations, a demonstrator shouted, “Children in Palestine are being murdered!” Other interruptions included “Stop arming Israel!” and “Pro-life my ass!”

Immediately after each interruption began, the crowd broke out into booing and chanting, further delaying the resumption of Haley’s presentation. Demonstrators were roughly dragged out of the venue by campaign staff and police, and attendees to the event shoved and yanked on the demonstrators as well.

“I was very aggressively pushed down to the ground twice. I have bruises on my knees from it. My hijab was ripped off and when I tried to grab it, he threw it in the crowd and told me, ‘Get the fuck out bitch’ and kept pushing me as I tried looking for it,” said Suzi Mendoza. “The cops just grabbed my arm and twisted it until I was out of the crowd. Multiple people had my partner by the neck.”

Nikki Haley’s views on Palestine have resulted in similar disruptions by pro-Palestinian activists across the country. Haley has suggested Palestinians should leave Gaza and move to “pro-Hamas” countries. She has also characterized sending food aid to Palestine as a failure to stand with Israel.

There are currently 577,000 Palestinians, or one in four Palestinian households, in Gaza facing catastrophic hunger, and the entire population of Gaza is currently at risk of famine. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC scale, reports that this is the largest proportion ever recorded globally of households affected by high levels of food insecurity.

The disruptions were put on by Free Palestine Tarrant with support from Palestinian Youth Movement and Dallas Anti-War Committee.

