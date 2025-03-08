PFLP on International Women’s Day, 2025

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

On International Women’s Day: A Salute to the Steadfast Palestinian Woman Standing Against Genocide and Displacement Plans

The Palestinian Woman: A Song of Freedom, Homeland, and Anemones

Our Brave People…

On March 8, the peoples of the world celebrate International Women’s Day in recognition of women’s central role in the journey of liberation and progress, and in appreciation of their long struggles against oppression, injustice, and exploitation. In Palestine, however, this day carries a deeper and more painful dimension, as the Palestinian woman stands at the heart of the confrontation, carrying the banner of steadfastness and resistance against the zionist machine of killing and destruction. She remains on the frontlines—as a fighter, prisoner, martyr, wounded, and as a mother of martyrs—bearing the wounds of the homeland in her heart and igniting the flame of resistance, struggle, and defiance.

Our Proud and Defiant People…

Amid the ongoing zionist genocide against our people in Gaza and the West Bank, the heroism of Palestinian women is evident as they face extermination, killing, displacement, repeated forced migration, and massacres. They fight to survive, to protect their homeland and children, and to uphold their right to live in freedom and dignity.

On this important occasion, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine reaffirms the following:

1. A salute of reverence and admiration to the Palestinian woman who continues to resist on the frontlines—whether in the besieged and bleeding Gaza, making immense sacrifices, in the rebellious West Bank, or in exile and diaspora, standing firm against zionist plans to uproot and displace our people.

2. The necessity of escalating the struggle in all international forums to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes against Palestinian women and to prosecute its leaders in international courts as war criminals who have committed crimes against humanity.

3. Strengthening the role of the Palestinian women’s movement in the battle for national and social liberation and engaging in the resistance structures that support women’s steadfastness and fight against all forms of discrimination and oppression.

4. Unifying women’s efforts on the Arab and international levels to form a global resistance front that exposes the occupation’s crimes and defends Palestinian women’s rights to freedom, dignity, and justice.

Our People…

The Palestinian woman, who has given birth to heroes and raised fighters, is an inseparable part of our people’s struggle for liberation, return, and independence. Therefore, our struggle will continue until the aggression is defeated, the land and its people are freed, and the state of Palestine is established from the river to the sea, with Al-Quds as its capital—until Palestinian women achieve their full rights in a free, democratic society based on liberty, justice, and equality.

Long live the steadfast and fighting Palestinian woman.

Long live March 8 as a day of struggle, defiance, and steadfastness.

Together on the path to freedom and dignity.

#International #Palestine #WomensMovement #InternationalWomensDay