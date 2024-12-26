People’s Republic of China responds to Trump’s claim on Panama Canal

By staff

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, at a December 23 Beijing press conference, responded Trump’s claim that the Panama Canal “must be returned” to the U.S.

Mao Ning stated, “The Panama Canal is a great creation of the people of Panama. It is a golden waterway for connectivity among countries. China has always supported the people of Panama in their just cause for sovereignty over the Canal. Dating back to the 1960s, large-scale demonstrations took place across China, which had been vocal in supporting the people of Panama in their struggle to regain their sovereignty over the area of the Canal. China will as always respect Panama’s sovereignty over the Canal and recognize the Canal as a permanently neutral international waterway. We believe the Canal will continue to make new contributions to facilitating integration and exchanges between people of different countries and enhancing humanity’s well being.”

