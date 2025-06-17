Over 30,000 march against Trump’s agenda in Denver

By staff

Denver, CO – On Saturday, June 14, over 30,000 people took to the streets in protest against the Trump administration. The protest was organized by the Colorado Palestine Coalition and was supported by many organizations including the United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Aurora Unidos CSO, Denver Anti-War Action, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

The march coincided with national No Kings protests across the country to condemn the Trump administration’s racist attacks. In particular, the march focused on the U.S.-Israeli genocide in Palestine and the ongoing resistance to ICE terror across the country, particularly in Los Angeles.

Jeanie Novack of Aurora Unidos CSO stated, “As Americans of Mexican immigrant origin, we have a responsibility to challenge not only the exploitation of oppressed nationalities in the U.S., but also the impacts of this country’s imperialist agenda in other parts of the world.”

In recent days, Denver has experienced large mobilizations in solidarity with the uprising against ICE in Los Angeles. Since last weekend, the people of Los Angeles have risen up against ICE and Trump’s plans for mass deportations, in many cases taking militant action to prevent ICE from carrying out arrests and other immigration enforcement.

Another focus of the march was the U.S.-backed genocide against the people of Palestine, which to date has killed more than 55,000 Palestinians. This genocide was escalated on June 13, when Israel launched air strikes against Iran, killing dozens of civilians.

“We’ve seen hundreds of thousands slaughtered. Their livelihoods ruined. Whole families wiped out without mercy,” said Hatem Teirelbar of Denver Anti-War Action, “All of this, fully sanctioned by Donald Trump. He’s authorized more aid, more bombs, and a ground invasion – a blank check for Israeli aggression!”

The protest marked the largest march in Denver since the George Floyd rebellion of 2020.

“I am sick and tired of seeing my taxes go towards starving and bombing children who haven’t had the chance to live out the breadth of their lives,” said Kacey Hicks of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, “but this is exactly why we need to get organized! If we want U.S. government aid to Israel to end and to bring an end to the continuous violence being wrought upon our most oppressed communities, we have to get involved in organizations and fight back!”

#DenverCO #CO #ImmigrantRights #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #DAWA #AUCSO #Palestine #NoKings