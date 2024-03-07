Over 2000 march in Denver for Rafah and Aaron Bushnell

By Solveig Swain

Cherry Creek, CO – As Israel escalates its genocidal campaign against Palestinians with events such as the Flour Massacre and other mass killings, the Colorado Palestine Coalition (CPC) responded March 2 with their largest event in months. With over 2000 attendees marching through Cherry Creek, the aspirations of the people were crystal clear – they demand a free Palestine.

Speakers from the CPC and others spoke of the brave sacrifice of Aaron Bushnell, the “Vote Uncommitted” campaign, and the horrific situation in Gaza, where Israel has funneled 1.5 million people into Rafah and carried out repeated mass killings, the latest of which being the Flour Massacre which left over 100 dead.

The CPC put a significant emphasis on what can be done at home, with speakers for the coalition touching upon the need to participate in the Vote Uncommitted campaign. Meera Alul, a Palestinian woman and member of the CPC stated, “We are angry enough that we don't care if it's democrats or republicans, when all of them are Zionist puppets!”

With the 2024 primaries already underway and the presidential election soon approaching, the people are making it clear that their votes must be earned.

As calls for an end to U.S. aid to Israel and a ceasefire grow in volume, Torryn Awry with the Denver Anti-War Action (DAWA) reminded the crowd that it is essential to remember the permanent effects of the horror Israel has imposed upon Gaza., stating, “These numbers do not represent the more than 2 million Palestinians displaced from their homes, lives forever altered for whom no character or degree of justice can ever be sufficient. These numbers can never truly represent what living this reality, surviving this cataclysm does to a person or a people.”

This point resonated with the crowd. They demand a free Palestine so that the generations of trauma imposed upon the Palestinian people by Israel can finally be put to an end. With one of the largest actions in Colorado since October 7, Colorado appears to be prepared to keep their energy up for as long as it takes to achieve their demands.

