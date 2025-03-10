Over 2000 march in Denver for International Women’s Day

By Bailey Heaton

Denver, CO – Colorado residents celebrated International Women’s Day, March 8, by showing up to the state Capitol building to protest the Trump administration’s attacks on LGBTQ and women’s rights.

At least 2000 people and 14 different organizations met at the capitol to stand up for women and the queer community, bringing homemade signs with slogans like “Speak up, speak out”, “We will not go back”, and “A woman’s place is in the resistance.” Protesters filled the streets and sidewalks as they marched down Colfax Avenue and into the downtown business district, chanting, “When women’s rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

Over the past two months, Donald Trump’s administration has attacked undocumented immigrants, disabled people, the queer community, and women. As of March 7, there have been more than 50 executive orders signed since his inauguration that have removed a plethora of protections from these oppressed groups, some of the orders targeting reproductive rights and gender-affirming care for trans people.

“We are seeing countless attacks against women’s rights from Trump and his administration of misogynists,” said Kat Draken, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, during her speech at the rally. “Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 12 states have passed complete abortion bans, and immigrant women are under attack with ICE raids conducted daily.”

“The Bureau of Prisons records only 22 trans women in women’s prisons; yet they’re attempting to transfer this minority,” stated Eden Heffron-Hanson, a Denver-Aurora Community Action Committee member. “They’re trying to prevent surgeries and hormones for trans prisoners despite only two people having received surgery while in federal custody.”

Despite the stress, anger and frustration due to the Trump administration’s attacks on their wellbeing and safety, millions of Americans are taking the streets nationwide to stand with all oppressed people being targeted by executive orders and legislation.

International Women’s Day alone saw hundreds of thousands of people across the continental United States gathering to defend all women and demand equal rights.

“Though our struggles may be different, we are united in the fight,” said Yoselin Corrales, an organizer with Aurora Unidos CSO. “This fight for liberation and the right to self-determination is a marathon; it is not a sprint.”

Protests against Trump and his reactionary agenda are erupting across the country in response to his continued attacks, with the movement growing daily.

#DenverCO #CO #WomensMovement #InternationalWomensDay