Over 1000 gather in downtown Orlando to protest ICE

By staff

Orlando, FL – On Saturday Jan 31, over 1000 community members from across Orlando lined the sidewalks for six blocks on East Colonial near the Fashion Square Mall to demand ICE out of Orlando!

The protest was called for by several Central Florida organizations, including 50501, Orlando for Peace, Orlando Against Police Crimes, and several others.

A nonstop chorus of cars honked loudly as the things of energetic protesters waved signs and chanted, “ICE Out Now!” Many passengers even opened their windows to raise their fists or hold homemade signs of their own out of their sunroofs. The support from the greater community was loud and clear.

Many who attended the event expressed concerns not only with the ongoing arrests and detainments by ICE in Orlando, but also the potential creation of a new ICE detention center in Central Florida.

“We stand in solidarity with those in Minneapolis fighting the good fight, and with all of our immigrant neighbors across the country,” said Cassia Laham, an organizer with Orlando Against Police Crimes. “We won't let ICE kidnap and deport our neighbors or throw them in concentration camps. We don't want ICE in Orlando. We don't want ICE anywhere!”

In true Orlando fashion, those who attended the protest had many creative signs featuring Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Marvel motifs, including one with a hand-drawn Spiderman punching an ICE agent that read, “Stay out of my neighborhood!” Another beautifully hand-painted banner read, “ICE melts in the Florida sun.”

