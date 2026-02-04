Over 100 students at Silas High School walk out for immigrant justice

By Aife Pasquale

Tacoma, WA – Marching from school into the street, over 100 students from Silas High School walked out in the middle of the school day on February 2, to demand an end to anti-immigrant terror. After a series of walkouts, including several that happened this same day, the students bravely continued the fight against ICE.

When asked why students of Silas chose to walk out, highschooler Hayden Tucker-Burrell responded, “I think we decided to do this because the more people who do it, the bigger the movement. There's other schools doing this today as well, and we really want to get the message across that what's happening is not okay! And the fact they are coming to schools and taking children, and outright murdering people in the street, nothing about that is okay and should not be sanctioned by our government. So we decided to walk out to prove that.”

Natalie Grace, a student leading chants, when asked about the impacts of ICE on students said, “It makes me feel so unsafe and worried. They've killed people, and I have to say something about it.”

Ivy Anderson proudly stated, “We chose to walk out today because we've seen all the injustice that's been happening, and we've seen the people who've been murdered by ICE and we really don't stand for that. We want ICE out of our streets!” Anderson continued, “Everyone who has been murdered needs to have justice, and we think that this will help bring them justice and stop all the things that ICE is doing.”

