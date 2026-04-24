Over 100 NYU students gather for immigrant rights benefit concert

By staff

NYC, NY – Over 100 NYU students and community members gathered at the Third Rail in Brooklyn to participate in a concert organized by the NYU Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). The concert raised funds for Make the Road NY, an immigrant-led nonprofit that provides legal services and other aid to immigrants in the city. The concert raised $748 through ticket sales to donate to the organization and $396 through merchandise sales to help send members out to the SDS national convention this fall.

Levi, Badger Hunters, Bullseye, and Oldseye all performed sets varying in genres from anti-folk to country rock to punk. Outside of the venue, there was a campfire where people made smores and cooked hotdogs to eat while conversing. SDS members were at a table selling merchandise ranging from shirts to buttons. In between sets, speakers from various student activist groups spoke to the importance of fighting ICE, standing in solidarity with immigrants and fighting for a sanctuary campus.

Ebtesham Ahmed from the NYU Students for a Democratic Society emceed for the night, rallying the crowd with chants, introducing speakers and bands. Ahmed led the crowd in chanting “It is right to rebel! ICE and Trump go to hell!” and “We want justice you say how? Sanctuary right now!”

Calvin Kellenberger from the NYU Students for a Democratic Society stated, “Tonight, though, we have been given a rare opportunity. Tonight, resistance just so happens to be fun. All the proceeds from this show are going to support immigrant defense work being done right here in New York; and so tonight, resistance is movement, rhythm and melody. We’ve got a great set ready for you all tonight, and some more great speakers throughout, so relax, let loose, and let’s have a great night!”

Andres Luke from the NYU Young Democratic Socialists of America told the crowd, “So be it through YDSA, SDS, another other organizing body, a local community, be it through attending events, canvassing, promoting legislation, participating in walking groups, attending a deportation defense training, printing flyers, or even just taking them we must keep going. Change is possible but only through collective action and any effort towards moving the needle forward is worth it. We must fight to bring those 60,000 home. We reject ICE now and always. Make NYU a sanctuary campus, make New York a sanctuary city and make the United States a sanctuary nation.”

Sophie Franklin from the Students for International Labor Solidarity said, “Right now SILS is launching a campaign called DROP ICE! and we hope you’ll join us. We are calling on the university to urgently cut its direct monetary ties with corporations that house and transport ICE agents, such as Hilton and Enterprise and to promise and enforce a sanctuary campus.”

To end off the speeches for the night, Ahmed read the letter that was delivered to the university administration on February 20 alongside their petition, which now has 1000 signatures. Ahmed stated, though the administration has not yet responded nor met with SDS, they are confident they will have a sanctuary campus because the student group will continue to struggle and fight to win their demands. They led the crowd with the chant “Dare to struggle! Dare to win!”

Wrapping up for the night, eventgoers were encouraged to participate in a May Day student contingent happening to stand in solidarity with immigrants and workers. In addition, eventgoers were notified of the attempt to create a Turning Point USA chapter at NYU, with a promise from organizers to work hard to shut it down.

#NewYorkNY #NY #ImmigrantRights #SDS #YDSA #StudentMovement