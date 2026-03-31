Over 10,000 protest Trump’s agenda at No Kings in Austin

By Jake Holtzman

Austin, TX – On Saturday, March 28, over 10,000 people rallied for No Kings Day, to protest against Trump’s agenda. After a march beginning at Austin City Hall, protesters gathered at Auditorium Shores for a rally featuring over 80 organizations tabling, many of them giving speeches and teach-ins throughout the event.

Jesse Valdelamar from the immigrant rights organization, La Frontera Unida, said, “Today was a great day. Austin came out in force today to let Trump and his lackeys in the governor’s office know that we will not stay idle as they trample over our rights.”

Ellie James from Austin Students for a Democratic Society said, “We are here to take a stand against the conservative agenda being forced upon UT Austin’s academic curriculum.”

During the rally, several unions and organizations spoke on a labor panel, focused on how workers and their unions are fighting back.

Taylor Carriker-Cavin, a panelist speaking on behalf of Education Austin, said, “Teachers’ unions across the country have been going on strikes successfully, winning things for their unions, for their workers, for their students, and for their families at home. Education Austin is building toward that, but we cannot do it alone.”

“We need the support,” Carriker-Cavin continued, “of all of your community organizations.”

Later in the same panel, Jules Lattimore of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “We need to change economic struggle into class struggle. Take a local struggle about say, wages, benefits, or working hours, and transform that into an avenue for not just a fight against your own boss, but against the billionaires in your city, and against the police that are working for them.”

Lattimore continued, “We need unity in action to get out of this mess where we are always on the defensive from the billionaires, from the capitalists. We also need a new system that has us, the working class, in charge. And that’s only possible through the science of Marxism-Leninism.”

#AustinTX #TX #NoKings #PeoplesStruggles #ImmigrantRights