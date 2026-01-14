Orlando says loud and clear: Hands off Venezuela

By Carlos Barreto

Orlando, FL — More than 20 protesters rallied at the George C. Young Federal Courthouse on January 9 to condemn the violent U.S. military actions against Venezuela that caused 100 civilian casualties, as well as the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

The demonstration was organized by the Orlando District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and co-sponsored by various other organizations such as Orlando For Peace, Orlando 50501, and UCF Students for a Democratic Society. A series of chants rang out loud down the busy downtown streets including “We demand justice, you say how? Hands off Venezuela now!” and “Money for jobs and education, not for wars and occupation!”

More people are tired of forever wars, with taxpayer money sponsoring violence and causing chaos instead of going toward services such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and long-term economic growth and stability

Protesters marched down toward the opposite end of the federal building complex, where organizers spoke out in more detail condemning the flagrant act of U.S. aggression.

Vanessa Christaldi from UCF Students for a Democratic Society told the crowd, “The war criminals in Washington want us to believe this is about justice, but it's only about one thing: profit! After the U.S. bombed Caracas, kidnapping President Nicolás Maduro and killing civilians, several oil stocks surged, and the corporate media doubled down on their lies!”

“It is clear as day that none of this is about fighting drug trafficking or protecting so-called human rights. The U.S. wants to plunder Venezuela’s oil and natural resources!” shouted Edmund Anglero, an organizer with FRSO Orlando.

Cassia Laham, another FRSO Orlando organizer, spoke about the motivations behind the Trump administration's attack stating, “The United States views the Bolivarian Revolution and the government of Nicolas Maduro as a threat to its economic and military goals for the region. In a tale as old as time, the U.S. is attempting to topple a government that has nationalized its resources, rejected U.S. hegemony.”

While the Trump regime continues to escalate its aggression overseas, it is also ramping up repression at home. Laham then led a chant for Renee Good, who was murdered by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis.

The organizations present committed to continuing to organize in solidarity with Venezuela and against further U.S. attacks. The rally ended off with a powerful chang of “Hands off Venezuela!”

#OrlandoFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #FRSO