Orlando protest slams reactionary, right-wing Florida Freedom Forum

By staff

Orlando, FL – On Saturday, August 2, over 200 people gathered outside the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel to protest the Florida Freedom Forum, where the most ultra-conservative Republicans from Florida gathered to reiterate their right-wing agenda.

Protesters carried signs and banners supporting immigrants, denouncing ICE kidnappings in Orlando, and calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Keynote speakers at the Florida Republican's Freedom Forum inside the hotel were perhaps some of the most proudly anti-Palestine, anti-immigrant, anti-free speech, anti-union politicians in the country. They included Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier, Representative Randy Fine, and Governor Ron DeSantis.

For three hours straight, protesters remained outside the venue holding signs that read, “ICE out of Orlando,” and “No human being is illegal.” Chants could be heard above the roar of traffic on the busy street, including, “Hey hey, ho-ho, Ron DeSantis has got to go!” and “Randy Fine you can't hide, you're supporting genocide!” Cars honked and passengers waved fists in the air in solidarity.

Meanwhile, inside the Freedom Forum itself, individual activists caused constant disruptions during the governor, attorney general and representatives' speeches. One by one, throughout the day, they shouted down and disrupted the politicians who were congratulating themselves on their inhumane policies. The activists shouted things like, “You have blood on your hands!” and “You don't support due process or the Constitution!” as they got dragged out of the ballroom. Some were assaulted by other attendees.

From inside the event and from the sidewalks outside, protesters showed that they will not sit idly by as the conservative right seeks to trample on human rights, civil liberties and basic democratic principles.

Local organizations that attended and help organize the protest included 50501 Orlando Latinos, Orlando Against Police Crimes, Orlando for Peace, Greater Orlando NOW, among several others.

Those groups all pledged to show up again in two days’ time to the Orange County Commission meetings, when the commission will decide on whether or not to comply with Governor DeSantis' order to utilize local police to transport kidnapped immigrants to the concentration camp in the Everglades.

#OrlandoFL #FL #ImmigrantRights