Orlando joins National Week of Action to stand with Palestine

By staff

Orlando, FL – On Friday, January 5, the Orlando District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization participated in a banner drop over the Interstate 4 highway during rush hour traffic. The banner drop was part of the Week of Action demanding an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza and an end of U.S. aid to Israel.

“We are here demanding an end to the illegal Israeli occupation and genocide of Palestine,” said Jacob Muldoon, a member of FRSO Orlando. He continued, “by participating in this week of action, we are standing in solidarity with thousands of people nationwide demanding an end of U.S. aid to Israel.”

The banners read “End U.S aid to Israel” and “Stop the genocide. Free Palestine!” As they held the banner, the protesters chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” More than ten cop cars were present documenting the action and trying to intimidate protesters. The action ended without arrests.

