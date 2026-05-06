Orlando community celebrates May Day

By Cassia Laham

Orlando, FL – On Friday, May 1, dozens of community members gathered at BookBurn Cafe and Social in Orlando's Milk District to celebrate International Workers' Day. The interactive, educational event was presented by Freedom Road Socialist Organization Orlando, and included discussions led by rank-and-file union members from the public and private sector.

The four different presenters spoke about their firsthand experiences organizing union drives and strikes, fighting for decent contracts, resisting anti-union policies from the Florida legislature, and the ever-growing need for communist and militant union members to engage in class struggle unionism.

“The strike has always been the greatest weapon that the working class can wield against the greedy bosses,” said FRSO Orlando member and public high school teacher Edmund Anglero. “And throughout history, there are numerous instances of union workers wielding that power to win fair contracts. That is what we should be building toward today and is why FRSO members make our home in the organized working class.”

After a lively Q and A session, the educational portion of the event ended and was followed by a social for those in attendance to celebrate the holiday together.

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