One month since killing of Renee Good, Santa Ana stands in solidarity with Minneapolis

By Rain Mendoza

Santa Ana, CA – On Saturday, February 7, Santa Ana residents gathered to honor the one-month anniversary of the murder of Renee Good by Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathon Ross. The demonstration highlighted other victims murdered by ICE including Keith Porter, Alex Pretti, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez and Geraldo Lunas Campos.

The crowd gathered on the corner of Bristol and 1st, a busy intersection. They marched across the intersection chanting, “Killer ICE off our streets!” and “Migra fuera de Santa Ana!”

Cars and pedestrians passing by the spirited crowd honked and chanted in support. Santa Ana has been hit with heavy ICE raids since the summer of 2025. Since then, the residents of Santa Ana have been protesting ICE, doing barrio walks to inform the community of their rights, and ICE watching.

The demonstration was put on by Community Service Organization Orange County in response to a call to action by the Legalization for All Network.

