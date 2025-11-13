On Veterans Day, Detroit demands no war with Venezuela

By Jo Pico

Detroit, MI — On Veterans Day, Detroiters came out in the chilly November weather to show that they reject Trump’s war on Venezuela and demand we truly honor our veterans by ending the U.S. military's forever wars.

The protest was spearheaded by the Detroit Anti-War Committee with Freedom Road Socialist Organization, We the People Dissent – Detroit, Students for a Democratic Society at Wayne State, and Macomb Defenders Rising also signing on.

Standing on a corner of Grand Circus Park, the protesters chanted, “Money for Detroit, not for war!” and held a banner demanding “No war with Venezuela.”

Daanyal Syed spoke for Detroit Anti-War Committee, saying, “For far too long, our tax dollars have funded violence. When our elected leaders choose forever wars, they choose to use our money for slaughter instead of using it to meet people’s needs.”

She went on to remark, “Our hard-earned money is actively being used to send soldiers to the coast of Venezuela to kill civilians for oil, when at the same time we have already watched for years as our taxes are used to massacre the people of Palestine, Sudan and elsewhere.” She ended her speech by calling for the incoming city council to finally divest and stop using Detroit tax dollars to fund genocide and war.

Speaking on behalf of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Jackson Robak said, “They treat [our veterans] like they are nothing more than a commodity that the U.S. uses to wage war… only for them to return home to nothing, left scarred and abandoned by the government who used them as a tool in their imperialist wars.”

#DetroitMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #International #Venezuela