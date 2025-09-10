Oakland protest against ICE

By staff

Oakland, CA – On September 6, CSO Oakland and outraged community members took to the streets of East Oakland on 73rd and Bancroft Avenues, mobilizing just blocks from where ICE agents staged a brutal raid that tore six people from their home.

On August 12, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) forcibly detained six people in their home in East Oakland on 79th Avenue near Hillside Street. Of the six people detained, one is a minor and another is a disabled person.

The agency’s cruelty was on full display as they separated the detainees and shipped them across the country. The minor was taken to a detention center in New York, isolating them from any community support, while the other five were transported to a facility in Tacoma, Washington – a clear attempt to sever community ties and access to legal resources.

The rally served as direct opposition to the deportation force. The community chanted, “ICE out of Oakland!” “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!” and “When immigrant rights are under attack what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” Passing cars honked in solidarity and drivers raised their fists—visible proof of the growing anti-ICE sentiment that is sweeping the country in response to the Trump administration’s intensified attacks on immigrants.

The message from the community was unequivocal. Immigrants are here to stay and will not be intimidated into silence. If ICE comes into working-class neighborhoods, there will be resistance. The community is watching, is organized and determined to fight back.

This mobilization signals a renewed commitment to defend every member of our community and makes it clear: Oakland will remain a fortress against the administration's attacks.

CSO Oakland is holding a virtual welcome meeting for new members on Friday, September 12. Attendees can register at bit.ly/cso912. The agenda will include how to get involved in the fight against Trump’s mass deportations, the campaign demanding justice for Guillermo – a beloved San Jose immigrant activist, civil rights organizer and tattoo artist – and an upcoming teach-in series on the history of the CSO and the Chicano Movement organized with fellow members from the Legalization For All Network and Freedom Road Socialist Organization-Oakland.

