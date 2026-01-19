NYC reportback from solidarity delegation to Venezuela

By staff

Brooklyn, NY – There was a full house in the community room of the Macon Library in the heart of Brooklyn January 17, for a reportback from Venezuela. For their monthly general member’s meeting, the NYC district of Freedom Road Socialist Organization hosted two organizers who visited Venezuela in December 2025.

Ebtesham Ahmed (NYU Students for a Democratic Society and Freedom Road Socialist Organization) and Yasmine Tiana (Palavar Collective) talked about their trip in December as part of a wider delegation. They went over how the Venezuelan people are steadfast in their support of President Maduro and ready to fight U.S. aggression.

This event comes two weeks after the United States government bombed Caracas and kidnapped President Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores. On January 4, U.S. forces brought the president and the first lady to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Since then, many New Yorkers have protested near the MDC as they question why foreign leaders are being illegally detained in their backyard.

While Ahmed and Tiana were in Venezuela, the U.S. had begun the early stages of the attacks on oil vessels and fishing boats. Ahmed and Tianna witnessed firsthand how the people of Venezuela reacted.

Ahmed said, “The standing with the Venezuelan people is not solely out of sympathy, but out of necessity. The same enemy the people of Venezuela, U.S. imperialism, is the same enemy we face here.”

The full room gave them a resounding applause when they finished speaking and many committed to fighting to free Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores and return them to their home.

#BrooklynNY #NY #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #Maduro #SDS #FRSO