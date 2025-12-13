NYC press conference condemns U.S. no-fly zone over Venezuela

By Jacob Muldoon

New York, NY – On December 10, a press conference was held by the U.S. Solidarity Delegation to Venezuela’s People’s Assembly for Peace and Sovereignty to discuss legal challenges to President Trump’s declaration of a “no-fly zone” over Venezuela. The People’s Assembly for Peace and Sovereignty is an international gathering of over 2000 grassroots, labor, women’s, youth and indigenous movements.

The majority of the U.S. solidarity delegation were prevented from traveling to Caracas because of the no-fly zone, and yet some were still able to make it to Venezuela, despite the U.S. aggression.

“As the U.S. ramps up its aggression towards the people of Venezuela, it is important to show that people of the U.S. stand in full solidarity with them. Even if we know there are risks, this will not stop us from doing everything we can to support the Venezuela and to stop this illegal criminal war.” said Ebtesham Ahmed, a representative of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) who was able to make the journey to Caracas.

“International solidarity is a powerful weapon,” stated Sara Flounders of the Workers’ World Party.

“We are disheartened to not be with [the delegation] today,” said Suzanne Adely, president of the National Lawyers Guild. She further explained how the “climate of uncertainty” triggered by the Trump administration's attacks on Venezuela caused a “cascade of flight suspensions” that has “created a humanitarian crisis” of Venezuelans being stranded on their way home.

The no-fly zone designation comes after months of U.S. military strikes against civilian boats and is a continued escalation by the Trump administration in their attempts at regime change in Venezuela. Specifically, the no-fly zone has suspended nearly “75% of international flights to Venezuela,” according to Karina Muller of the U.S. Peace Council.

At the end of the press conference, other organizations gave words of solidarity with the delegation and the fight against the Trump administration.

“Despite Trump’s attempt at a no-fly zone, our comrades made it to Caracas from Seattle, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Grand Rapids and New York City. International solidarity is alive and well!” said Daniel Koh, a representative of the NYC district of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. The event ended with a chant of “Venceremos!”

Speakers included representatives of the Workers’ World Party, National Lawyers Guild (NLG), U.S. Peace Council, NY Chapter of the National Conference for Black Lawyers (NCBL), December 12th movement, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), and Mutual Aid and Scientific Socialism (MASS).

