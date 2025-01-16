Not In Our Backyard: Community denounces proposed ICE detention facility in Milwaukee’s 9th District

By Kayla Kuo

Milwaukee, WI – On January 15, Milwaukee Alderwoman Laressa Taylor held a press conference to condemn the proposal for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in the city’s 9th District.

More than 200 local people, many from Milwaukee’s Black and brown communities, gathered in front of the proposed detention facility site, demonstrating their willingness to fight back against the facility and demanding that their voices are heard.

The press conference began with Alderwoman Taylor explaining the proposed modifications to the building, including adding a sally port and a chain link fence with privacy slats.

Nearly all the speakers denounced the lack of community input and consent, especially by those most directly affected in District 9. Additionally, speakers highlighted the importance of keeping families together and demanded public input and accountability over this process.

Anita Johnson, resident of District 9 and board member of the African American Roundtable (AART) – also located in District 9 – explained, “We don’t split families up. We don’t want ICE in this state. Period.”

Commenting on the press conference, a member of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (MAARPR) explained their rejection of the proposed ICE facility, stating, “The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (MAARPR) stands for community control of the police. We believe that people should have control whether ICE facilities and Department of Homeland security facilities can be put in our backyard. There's been no community input on moving this facility to district 9 and no community input whether Milwaukee wants to continue to have any ICE facility in our backyard. It is time the city reevaluates their relationship with ICE. We demand a sanctuary city now!”

The press conference ended with an impromptu chant: “No I-C-E in M-K-E!”

After the press conference, community members and organizations stuck around to socialize with one another. A member of the Milwaukee Students for Democratic Society (SDS) handed out flyers for the 24th Annual MLK Rally and March, which would include discussions linking immigration with issues like police crimes.

Voces de la Frontera, a local immigrant rights organization, discussed how they would fit organizing against this facility into their larger fight. Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, a grass roots neighborhood group, explained how the zoning exception given to the facility showed the importance of changing zoning laws. There were clear signs that organizers from all over Milwaukee plan to incorporate the fight against the facility into their work.

Based on the January 15 press conference, it’s clear that the city of Milwaukee will continue to stand up and fight back. We will continue to organize for community control of the police, including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). And we will continue to stand with immigrant rights!

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #ImmigrantRights #ICE #DHS #VocesDeLaFrontera #NAARPR