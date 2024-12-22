North Texas rallies in support of Amazon workers

By Gregory Butler

Dallas, TX – Teamsters Locals 745 and 767 held solidarity pickets for Amazon workers in support of the national strike demanding the shipping giant recognize the right to unionize and come to the table to negotiate a contract for better working conditions. Across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, there were multiple solidarity pickets on Thursday, December 19 and Friday, December 20.

On Thursday, pickets were held at the DAL3 (Chalk Hill), FTW6 (Grapevine), FTW2 (Coppell) and FTW5 (Forney) Amazon fulfillment centers. Picketers showed up in shifts to hold a steady line while passing drivers from UPS, Amazon, and its contractors honked their horns and stopped outside the warehouse in solidarity.

At the end of the day, spirits were high as Friday’s pickets included five different north Texas locations from Forney to Fort Worth, adding IAH1 (Southlink) and AFW1 (NE Loop) to the list of solidarity picket locations. Food and hand warmers were brought out as the temperatures dropped in the evening and the pickets continued through the night.

At the picket Amazon drivers and Teamsters from UPS -who had shown up in support – were comparing their trucks, pointing out that to the Amazon workers that air conditioning was not a luxury during Texas summers. For these workers, the strike isn’t a tool for luxuries but for basic amenities to survive the job.

#DallasTX #TX #Labor #Teamsters #Amazon #Strike